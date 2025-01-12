The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has arrived in Addis Ababa for a significant official visit, where he was warmly received by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other senior officials from the Ethiopian government.

This visit marks President Hassan Sheikh’s first official trip following the Ankara agreement, which was mediated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, further solidifying regional diplomatic ties.

The visit comes after a year of strained relations between Somalia and Ethiopia, sparked by Ethiopia’s controversial maritime agreement with Somaliland.

The deal, which the Somali federal government strongly opposed, had caused significant tension between the two neighboring countries.

However, the diplomatic thaw between Somalia and Ethiopia reflects a broader effort to restore cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations, focusing on shared interests in regional security, trade, and stability.

The renewed engagement highlights the importance of dialogue and collaboration in addressing mutual challenges in the Horn of Africa, with both leaders seeking to move forward with enhanced diplomatic and economic ties.

The visit signals a new chapter in Somalia-Ethiopia relations, promoting peace and cooperation in a region marked by complex geopolitical dynamics.