A consultative meeting between the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) and traditional Somali elders was held to discuss key strategies aimed at preventing civil conflicts, enhancing self-reliance, reducing dependence on foreign humanitarian aid, and strengthening governance structures.

The meeting also focused on improving collaboration with humanitarian workers and ensuring aid reaches those who need it most.

The Commissioner of SODMA, Mahmoud Maalim Abdulle, welcomed the traditional leaders at the agency’s headquarters and highlighted the critical role elders play in promoting peace, dialogue, and community reconciliation.

He emphasized that the meeting represented an important opportunity to address the root causes of conflicts, which often result in severe humanitarian crises.

Dr. Ahmed Abdi Aden, the Deputy Chairman of SODMA, also delivered a speech recognizing the vital contributions of traditional leaders to peacebuilding and societal unity.

He stressed the need for cultural leaders to continue their efforts in strengthening peace initiatives, preventing violence, and facilitating the implementation of projects that build resilience and maximize the use of government services.

Traditional leaders, including Ugasites, Imams, traditional chiefs and elders expressed their appreciation for SoDMA’s efforts in supporting the Somali population.

They acknowledged that this consultative meeting would further strengthen the collaboration between the Somali community and government institutions to address the pressing challenges facing the country, including ongoing civil conflicts, droughts, and other natural disasters.

The meeting underscored the importance of unity and collective action to mitigate humanitarian crises and pave the way for sustainable peace and development in Somalia.

It marked a significant step in fostering stronger cooperation between traditional leaders and government agencies to promote stability and resilience in the Horn of Africa nation.