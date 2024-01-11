Somali Police Safely Detonate Al-Shabaab-Planted IED at Hamarweyne Market

The Somali Police bomb disposal site safely detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been planted by Al-Shabaab militants at Hamarweyne market in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

The timely action by the security forces effectively neutralized the threat, ensuring the safety of the public.

Banadir Regional Police Command issued a statement confirming the incident and reassuring the public that no casualties were reported.

The security forces promptly cordoned off the area, isolating it from members of the public, before proceeding to detonate the device.

According to the statement, the Al-Shabaab militants clandestinely planted explosives at a gas station in the Hamarweyne District early in the morning of January 10, 2024.

The security forces swiftly responded to the threat, ensuring the safety of the surrounding area and the general public.

At approximately 1:00 PM, the bomb disposal team successfully detonated the device, effectively eliminating the danger it posed.

This recent operation adds to a series of successfully foiled attacks by the national security forces in the capital.

The Somali Police’s bomb disposal unit, along with the national security forces, deserve commendation for their swift and professional response in neutralizing the threat.

Their dedication and vigilance in protecting the public are crucial in maintaining peace and security within the country.

Al-Shabaab is an extremist militant group based in Somalia.

Al-Shabaab employs various tactics to achieve its objectives. These include suicide bombings, assassinations, ambushes, and guerrilla warfare.

The group has targeted public places such as markets, hotels, and government buildings, resulting in numerous civilian casualties.

Al-Shabaab has used the proceeds from piracy, as well as extortion, taxation, and illicit trade, to fund its activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

