UN Special Envoy Catriona Laing meets with Hirshabelle State President Ali Gudlawe to enhance humanitarian and security cooperation

The United Nations Special Representative Catriona Laing on Tuesday held productive meeting with Hirshabelle’s regional State President Ali Abdullahi Gudlawe in the Nation capital Mogadishu.

They meeting primarily discussed aspects of cooperation between the two sides and humanitarian and political situation in the country.

Both sides also deliberated on the current security situation in the country with a major focus being on the bolstering the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab.

President Gudlawe expressed gratitude to the UN Special Envoy for the meeting and highlighted the importance of both sides working closely in a bid to surmount the challenges plaguing the Somali people across the country especially Hirshabelle State.

He urged the UN official for intensified efforts to help the families ravaged by floods in Beledweyne and across Hirshabelle State.

On her part, Ms Catriona underscored the unwavering commitment by the UN for enhanced humanitarian relief assistance to the Somali population adversely impacted by the natural calamity.

She emphasized the need for bolstered cooperation to overcome the Al-Shabaab menace that has gripped the Horn of Africa Nation for 16 years.

Hirshabelle State is among the areas severely affected by the El-Nino floods and terrorism which have left thousands of families destitute.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

