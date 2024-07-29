Mogadishu, Somalia – Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has announced a major cabinet reshuffle, including the appointment of several high-profile figures to critical positions.

At the forefront of the changes is the selection of General Bashir Mohamed Jama (Bashir Goobe) as the new Minister of Family Affairs and Human Rights Development.

The Prime Minister’s office stated that these appointments are part of the government’s broader efforts to address the extensive tasks ahead and fulfill its constitutional duties.

“Prime Minister Hamza, in consultation with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has made these appointments to strengthen the government’s ability to tackle pressing issues,” the statement read. “The appointments are in accordance with Articles 97, 98, and 100 of the Provisional Constitution.”

General Bashir Mohamed Jama, a seasoned military leader, was recently elected to the House of the People in a by-election for seat HOP 18 in Dhusamareb.

He brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as the Commissioner General of the Custodial Corps and held positions such as State Minister for Public Works and interim Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

Other key appointments include Omar Ali Abdi as State Minister of Defense, Said Mohamed Hayd as State Minister of Public Works and Housing, and Mohamud Abdiqadir Haji (Jeego) as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports.

These sweeping changes come at a critical juncture for Somalia, as the country grapples with complex security and socio-economic challenges.

The Prime Minister’s decision to inject fresh leadership and expertise into the cabinet reflects a strategic shift aimed at bolstering the government’s capacity to address these pressing issues effectively.