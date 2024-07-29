Mogadishu, Somalia – In a troubling turn of events, Somali police forces have begun demolishing civilian homes in the Bondhere district of Mogadishu, targeting land previously owned by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

This latest development has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about the Somali government’s approach to public land management.

According to eyewitness accounts, police have sealed off roads leading to the affected area, as bulldozers moved in to tear down structures within the ministry’s compound.

The Federal Government of Somalia has claimed that residents were duly notified to vacate the premises, arguing that the land is needed for government use.

This incident comes on the heels of a similar situation in the Wadajir district last month, where Somali Federal Government forces demolished houses and displaced numerous families in the Dab Damiska (Fire Brigade) neighborhood.

The government’s handling of these cases has drawn widespread criticism, with allegations of a lack of transparency and fairness in the management of public lands.

Furthermore, the government’s directive to relocate a cemetery in Mogadishu, in order to construct a Somali Navy base, has also faced backlash from the affected families, who have been asked to exhume their relatives’ remains.

Former Somali President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has been outspoken in his criticism of the government’s approach, citing corruption and mismanagement as underlying issues that undermine public trust and call for greater accountability in the management of public lands and resources.