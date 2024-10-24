After five months of relative calm, Somali pirates have re-emerged, threatening global shipping lanes once again.

The European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR), under Operation ATALANTA, has issued an alert following the departure of a suspected Pirate Action Group (PAG) from Somalia’s northern-central coast.

This development signals a renewed surge in piracy in a region where instability continues to foster maritime crime.

The Maritime Security Centre – Horn of Africa (MSCHOA) reports that the PAG, comprising 13 armed pirates, left the Ceel Huur area near Hobyo and is heading toward the Indian Ocean.

“All vessels are urged to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity,” warned the agency, heightening concerns about a potential new wave of hijackings and attacks.

The last major pirate activity occurred on June 7, 2024, when the Marshall Islands-flagged PACIFIC HONOR was approached by suspicious vessels. Although that incident ended without harm, it underscored the lingering threat of Somali piracy.

Martin Kelly, head of advisory at EOS Risk Group, explained, “With the end of the monsoon season, weather conditions have improved, allowing pirates to resume operations. We’ve been warning our clients of the increased risk.”

The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) reported that while global piracy incidents from January to September 2024 have reached their lowest levels since 1994, Somali pirates remain active.

Although the threat has declined since its peak in the late 2000s, pirates have adapted their tactics. They now use dhows and fishing vessels as “mother ships,” enabling attacks up to 800 nautical miles offshore, complicating international efforts to combat them.

In recent high-profile cases, Somali pirates have demonstrated their continued threat.

In December 2023, the MV Ruen was hijacked and held for three months before Indian naval forces freed the crew. Similarly, in March 2024, the MV Abdullah was seized and only released after a ransom was paid.

Somali piracy is part of a broader regional issue that includes Houthi rebel attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

These incidents have forced shipping companies to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, adding considerable distance and costs to their journeys. As a result, fewer ships are available for anti-piracy patrols in the Indian Ocean, giving pirates more opportunities to strike. Kelly praised the Indian Navy for its role in recent rescue operations but warned that the regional dynamics have shifted, giving pirates greater operational freedom.

Despite the overall global decline in piracy, with only 79 incidents reported by the IMB between January and September 2024, Somali waters remain a key hotspot. Of the incidents reported, 111 crew members were taken hostage, 11 were kidnapped, and violence against crews is rising. The IMB cautions that Somali pirates’ ability to operate far from their coastline poses an ongoing threat.