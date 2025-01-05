The bodies of six Somali National Army (SNA) soldiers, who were tragically killed in a clan-based attack in the El-Baraf area of the Shabelle Dhexe region, were laid to rest in Beledweyne, the capital of the Hiran region, this morning.

The soldiers were targeted and killed by armed militia members from the Abgaal clan in what has been described as an ethnically-motivated attack.

The funeral ceremony took place in Beledweyne, where the soldiers’ bodies were given a respectful funeral prayer, attended by high-ranking government officials, including Somali ministers, parliamentarians, the commander of the Somali National Army, and various clan elders.

The funeral prayer was conducted in the presence of family members, fellow soldiers, and local residents, who paid their respects to the fallen soldiers. Following the ceremony, the bodies were buried in the city’s cemeteries.

The tragic incident, which took place in El-Baaraf, has sparked tensions between clans in the region, leading to significant efforts by Somali authorities and local elders to mediate a peaceful resolution.

The Hawadle clan elders, whose members were among the victims, agreed to the burial of the soldiers and called for a resolution to the underlying conflict that led to the violence. Several government figures, including ministers, parliamentarians, the commander of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), and other community leaders, have been involved in efforts to find a peaceful solution to the tensions.

The six soldiers, who were members of the Somali National Army and hailed from the Hawadle clan, were killed by armed militia members from the Abgaal clan. The attack, believed to be driven by clan-based rivalry, has raised concerns over the potential for further violence in the region. The Somali government has condemned the killings, calling for unity and peace among the country’s diverse clans.

The Somali government is taking proactive steps to address the rising clan-based tensions in the region, with senior officials working alongside elders and local leaders to facilitate dialogue and prevent further bloodshed. The government remains committed to maintaining security and peace in Somalia and has called on all clans to resolve their differences through peaceful means.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges that Somalia faces in its efforts to build lasting peace and stability. Despite significant progress in recent years, clan-based violence continues to undermine efforts to create a unified and peaceful nation. As the Somali government continues its efforts to resolve internal conflicts, it faces the difficult task of balancing the demands of various clans while ensuring national unity and security.