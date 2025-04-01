A UN-owned flight, UN684, carrying 17 crew members, was forced to make an emergency landing at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu on Tuesday after a technical malfunction prevented it from landing in Baidoa.

The aircraft successfully touched down without deploying its front landing gear, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The Somali Civil Aviation Agency confirmed the incident and stated that all crew members were safely evacuated from the aircraft.

As a result of the emergency landing, airport operations were temporarily suspended for several hours to manage the situation and ensure safety.

The cause of the technical issue is currently under investigation.

The Somali Civil Aviation Agency continues to monitor the situation closely and has reassured the public that safety protocols were strictly followed during the incident.

This event underscores the importance of ongoing safety measures and rigorous maintenance in aviation operations.

The incident has been a reminder of the need for heightened vigilance and preparedness in the face of unexpected challenges in the aviation sector, particularly as international flights continue to operate in Somalia.