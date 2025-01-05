A high-level Turkish delegation is set to arrive in Mogadishu, Somalia, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations. This delegation, which serves as a precursor to a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will focus on enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

The delegation’s arrival marks the beginning of preparations for President Erdogan’s planned visit to both Somalia and Ethiopia.

The visit follows Erdogan’s successful mediation in a peace agreement between the two countries.

The Turkish delegation will work closely with Somali government officials and embassy staff in Mogadishu to finalize arrangements for the president’s visit, which is expected to take place in early January. They will also collaborate with the Somali federal government’s reception committee to ensure all necessary protocols are in place for the visit.

Turkey and Somalia share a long-standing relationship of friendship and cooperation, with Turkey providing significant support to Somalia in areas such as humanitarian aid, military assistance, and the rebuilding of Somalia’s national army.