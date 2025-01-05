The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, has on Sunday officially transferred the portfolios of the Ministries of Environment and Climate Change and Family and Human Rights Development.

During the handover ceremony, Prime Minister Hamsa highlighted the critical role of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in addressing global climate change impacts and managing environmental challenges.

He emphasized the importance of Somalia’s active involvement in finding sustainable solutions for climate change while tackling environmental issues.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister described the Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development as essential to protecting the rights of Somali citizens, especially women and children. He stressed the need for continued efforts to uphold human rights and advocate for vulnerable populations.

Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre underscored the necessity of strong collaboration between the two ministries to ensure that the government’s objectives related to environmental development, climate action, human rights, and social support for the marginalized are achieved.

He also extended his appreciation to the outgoing ministers for their valuable contributions and urged the new ministers to serve the Somali people diligently and transparently.

The Prime Minister Barre had on December 22nd made significant changes within the Cabinet, including key appointments and reshuffling of ministers.

In the decree, Khadiijo Al-Maqsuumi was appointed as the new Minister of Family and Human Rights Development, while Bashir Mohamed Jama (Bashir Goobbe) was moved to the Ministry of Environment and Climate.

The reshuffle highlights the government’s intention to focus on pressing issues such as environmental sustainability, climate change, human rights, and the welfare of vulnerable groups like women and children. This realignment can help the government respond more effectively to national and global challenges.