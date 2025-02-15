The Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Daa’uud Aweys Jaamac, participated in the official launch of the Arab League’s Media and Culture Capital event, which designated Kuwait as the Media and Culture Capital for 2025.

The inauguration ceremony, which gathered Information and Culture Ministers from across the Arab League member states, was formally opened by the King’s Representative, Mr. Abdulrahman Al Mutairi, who also serves as the Minister of Information and Culture of the State of Kuwait.

The event marked a significant milestone in promoting cultural and media exchanges across the Arab world.

Minister Daa’uud Aweys Jaamac used the opportunity to engage in productive one-on-one meetings with several of his Arab counterparts.

During these meetings, the Somali Minister outlined the Federal Government of Somalia’s policy on media and cultural development, highlighting the nation’s ongoing efforts to advance these sectors.

He also emphasized Somalia’s commitment to fostering closer cooperation with Arab League member states to improve media standards, cultural exchange, and mutual support in overcoming the challenges in these areas.

The Somali Minister’s participation underscores Somalia’s growing engagement with the Arab world and its desire to enhance collaboration in the fields of media, culture, and tourism, contributing to the broader goals of the Arab League.