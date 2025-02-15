In a bid to enhance bilateral support for Somalia’s humanitarian needs, Somali National Disaster Management (SODMA), Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim, alongside Somalia’s Ambassador to Kuwait, Dr. Abdullahi Mohamed, held a critical meeting with Dr. Khaled Al-Mughmas, the Head of the Kuwait Red Crescent.

The discussion focused on reinforcing cooperation between Somalia and Kuwait in addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis, with a special emphasis on the country’s severe drought situation.

The meeting underscored the urgent need for concerted efforts to alleviate the devastating effects of prolonged droughts, which have led to food and water shortages, displacement, and a deepening humanitarian emergency in Somalia.

The officials explored the possibility of joint drought resilience projects that would not only address immediate humanitarian needs but also contribute to long-term solutions to mitigate the impact of future droughts.

Both sides expressed a strong commitment to strengthening humanitarian aid and development projects, with the Kuwait Red Crescent pledging continued support for Somalia’s drought relief efforts.

The meeting also discussed potential areas for collaboration in health, education, and infrastructure, aiming to build greater resilience within vulnerable Somali communities.

The exchange marked an important step in fostering stronger ties between Somalia and Kuwait, further cementing the role of the Kuwait Red Crescent in supporting Somalia’s recovery and long-term development goals.