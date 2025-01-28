On Monday, the Minister of Information of the Federal Government of Somalia, Daud Aweis, welcomed James Swan, the Acting UN Special Representative for Somalia, at his office in Mogadishu for an in-depth discussion on crucial issues impacting the nation.

The meeting highlighted the vital role of State Media in promoting peace, reconciliation, and state-building efforts, as well as its support in ongoing operations against terrorism in Somalia.

During their talks, Minister Aweis and Mr. Swan explored the significant impact of media in shaping public opinion, strengthening national unity, and contributing to Somalia’s broader peacebuilding and stabilization efforts. They also discussed how the State Media could play a more prominent role in reinforcing government messages related to security, governance, and social cohesion.

As part of the visit, Minister Aweis offered Mr. Swan a tour of the Ministry’s media facilities, including Somali National Television, Radio Muqdisho, and Somali National News Agency studios.

The tour allowed Mr. Swan to gain firsthand insight into the operations of these key state-run media outlets, which serve as essential platforms for delivering news, information, and educational content to the Somali public. The Minister emphasized the importance of these media channels in supporting the government’s agenda for national development and countering extremist narratives.

The meeting and subsequent tour underscored the collaborative relationship between the Somali government and the United Nations, focusing on strengthening institutions and advancing peace and stability in the country.

Both officials reiterated their commitment to working together in fostering a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Somalia, with media playing a central role in achieving these goals.

This high-level meeting reflects the Somali government’s ongoing efforts to utilize State Media as a tool for fostering social cohesion, promoting democratic values, and supporting national and international efforts to combat terrorism.