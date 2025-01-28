The Chief Justice of the Federal Supreme Court of Somalia, Bashir Yusuf Ahmed, led a delegation to participate in the 8th Conference of Constitutional Court Presidents of African Countries, held in Cairo, Egypt.

The conference, attended by representatives from 44 African countries, Arab nations, and international organizations, focused on the significant role of constitutional review in strengthening judicial systems and its impact on social development.

Over the course of the two-day event, participants engaged in keynotes and discussions centered around the theme of constitutional review, providing a platform for sharing experiences and addressing the challenges faced by Supreme Courts and Constitutional Bodies across the African continent.

Topics included the enhancement of the judiciary’s role in constitutional development and improving justice services for society at large.

The conference emphasized the importance of robust constitutional review processes in advancing legal frameworks, fostering democracy, and promoting social progress across African nations.

The event served as a pivotal gathering for collaboration and mutual learning among African legal bodies, reinforcing the shared commitment to strengthening judicial systems in the region.