The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre, officially presided over the handover ceremony at the Ministry of Defence, transferring leadership from former Defence Minister Mr. Abdikadir Mohamed Nur to the newly appointed Minister, Mr. Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Hamza emphasized the critical role the Ministry of Defence plays in safeguarding the nation, ensuring security, and advancing Somalia’s national policies.

He highlighted the ministry’s key achievements, including the lifting of the arms embargo and the preparation of various military units contributing to the security of the capital, Mogadishu.

“Defence is the backbone of our national security and a pillar in the ongoing efforts to reform and modernize the Somali National Army.

The ministry has made significant strides, from the removal of the long-standing arms embargo to the readiness of forces to combat extremist groups,” said Prime Minister Hamza.

He further noted that the Somali National Army has undergone substantial restructuring and strengthening, aligning with the government’s broader objective of creating a more robust, capable, and modern military.

The Prime Minister encouraged Minister Jibril to continue this momentum, especially in advancing the National Defence Policy and ensuring effective defense of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Prime Minister Hamza also commended outgoing Minister Abdikadir Mohamed Nur for his tireless efforts in strengthening Somalia’s armed forces, acknowledging his crucial role in enhancing national defense and security.

He entrusted the new Defence Minister with the responsibility to accelerate the reform of the armed forces, improve collaboration with security agencies, and drive the national effort to defeat terrorist groups.

“Minister Jibril is expected to build on the solid foundation laid by his predecessor and further advance the modernization of our armed forces.

The continued restructuring of the army and stronger cooperation with security institutions will be vital in the fight against terrorism,” added Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

The handover ceremony marks a significant step in Somalia’s ongoing efforts to bolster its national security infrastructure and ensure stability as the country faces security challenges posed by insurgent groups.