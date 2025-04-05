Colonel Nur Mohamed Gabow, known as Nur Farey, the commander of the Somali National Army’s 14th October Brigade, was tragically shot and killed on Saturday while addressing his troops in the vicinity of Afgooye district, located in Lower Shabelle.

The incident occurred as Colonel Farey was speaking to soldiers preparing for an operation against the militant group Al-Shabaab.

An Al-Shabaab militant, dressed in military uniform, approached the commander and opened fire, repeatedly shouting a word before the attack.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the assailant was immediately neutralized by security forces at the scene.

It remains unclear whether the attacker was a legitimate member of the Somali National Army or an Al-Shabaab infiltrator posing as one. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the motives behind the attack.

Colonel Farey was a pivotal figure in Somalia’s efforts to combat terrorism, leading the 14th October Brigade, a unit formed after the devastating 2017 truck bombing at Mogadishu’s Zoobe Junction.

The brigade, composed of young, educated Somalis, has been at the forefront of operations against Al-Shabaab, including the ongoing efforts to reclaim Awdhegle town.

This assassination represents a significant loss for the Somali National Army and highlights the persistent threat posed by insurgent groups within the region. Authorities are expected to provide further updates as the investigation progresses.