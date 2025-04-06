The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Abdisalaan Abdic Ali, today chaired the first meeting of the National Committee for Supporting the Fight Against Terrorist Groups Al-Shabaab and ISIS.

This important meeting focused on discussing key strategies for reinforcing support for the national armed forces and local militias fighting in various regions of the country, as well as increasing public awareness about the devastating impact these terrorist groups are having on Somali civilians.

The meeting emphasized the need to strengthen coordination and mobilize collective efforts in the fight against these extremist groups.

Deputy Prime Minister Abdisalaan Abdic Ali stressed the importance of national unity in this struggle, calling for equal support for the brave soldiers of the Somali National Army.

He also urged the Somali public to actively contribute to defending the country and ensuring the defeat of these terrorist groups.

“We must come together as one in this fight against Al-Shabaab and ISIS. It is critical that we all support the efforts of our national forces, while the Somali people must also play a role in protecting the country and eliminating the enemies of peace,” said Deputy Prime Minister Abdic Ali during the meeting.

The National Committee for Supporting the Fight Against Al-Shabaab and ISIS is a crucial part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the fight against terrorism. The committee aims to provide greater support to the national security forces and local communities engaged in counter-terrorism activities.

Additionally, it will work on raising awareness among the Somali public about the threats posed by these extremist groups.

The committee’s efforts are expected to play a key role in fostering greater national solidarity in the fight against terrorism, with the ultimate goal of ensuring a peaceful and secure Somalia.