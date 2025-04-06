The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has sent his heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones, Somali National Army, and the entire Somali people following the tragic death of Colonel Nur Mohamed Gabow (Nuur Farey), the Commander of the 14th October Brigade of the Somali National Army.

President Mohamud described Colonel Gabow as a dedicated patriot who sacrificed both his life and service to defend the nation and the freedom of the Somali people.

He prayed that Allah grants eternal peace and paradise to the late commander and all the fallen soldiers who gave their lives in the defense of Somalia.

The President emphasized that the Federal Government is conducting a thorough investigation into the terrorist attack that led to Colonel Gabow’s martyrdom.

He reiterated the government’s firm commitment to intensifying efforts in the fight against terrorist groups that pose a threat to the peace and stability of the nation.

In his remarks, President Mohamud reaffirmed the government’s resolve to continue its campaign against terrorism, ensuring that those responsible for this cowardly attack are brought to justice. Colonel Gabow was shot dead near Afgooye while addressing his troops ahead of an anti-Al-Shabaab offensive.

The attacker, who wore a military uniform, remains unidentified, and it is unclear whether they were an insider or an infiltrator.

President Mohamud said that the entire nation stands united in honoring the sacrifice of Colonel Gabow and reasserted his determination to safeguard Somalia’s sovereignty and peace.