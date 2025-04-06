Abdirahman Mohamed Abdulle, the Secretary General of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, recently participated in the 150th World Parliamentary Secretaries Conference held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The conference, which brought together parliamentary secretaries from across the globe, provided a platform for sharing best practices and advancing the objectives of democratic governance and legislative reform.

During his address at the conference, Secretary General Abdulle delivered a comprehensive report on the Somali Parliament’s current activities and legislative developments.

He highlighted significant legislative milestones achieved by the Parliament, underscoring the progress made in advancing the legal framework and governance structures in Somalia.

His presentation emphasized the critical role that these reforms play in Somalia’s path toward strengthening its democratic institutions and improving the country’s governance.

In addition to his participation in the main conference, Abdulle took part in the Executive Committee meeting of the Arab Parliamentary Secretaries, which served as a preparatory session for the upcoming General Assembly of the World Parliamentarians’ Conference.

The Executive Committee meeting, held as a prelude to the General Assembly scheduled to take place in Algeria, saw the approval of the agenda for the upcoming session, further solidifying Somalia’s engagement in global parliamentary discussions.

Secretary General Abdulle’s involvement in these significant international forums reflects Somalia’s ongoing commitment to enhancing global parliamentary collaboration and advancing democratic governance.

His active contributions at these high-level meetings underline the Somali Parliament’s efforts to improve its legislative capacity and align with international best practices in parliamentary operations.

By participating in such prestigious gatherings, Somalia continues to strengthen its diplomatic and parliamentary ties on the global stage, signaling a renewed commitment to democratic reforms and the development of robust legislative frameworks for the future.