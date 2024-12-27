The Governor of Banaadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Mohamed Ahmed Amir, held a special consultative meeting on Thursday evening with a group of youth, intellectuals from the health sector, and other professionals at the headquarters of the Mogadishu City Council.

During the meeting, Mayor Amir listened to each of the participants as they presented their suggestions and views on improving the capital. These included good governance, security, cleanliness, health, education, revising the services provided by the City Council, reopening roads that have been blocked by stones, protecting public land, finding solutions for managing rainfall, road construction, implementing electoral systems, and strengthening the fight against corruption.

The Mayor of Mogadishu, Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Amir, stated that he would incorporate the suggestions put forward during this meeting into his political agenda and is committed to providing services that will benefit the community. He also emphasized his dedication to ensuring that the region and the city receive their political rights and the implementation of local council elections.

Finally, the Mayor called on the people of the capital to cooperate and support the efforts to make the city competitive with other developed cities.