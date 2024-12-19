The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ambassador Ahmed Maalim Fiqi, hosted a dinner and reception this evening for a delegation from Tanzania that arrived in the country today.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Da’ud Aweys, the Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Ali Xaaji, the Commander of the Somali National Army, General Odawa Yusuf Rage, the Deputy Minister of Health, the Somali Ambassador to Tanzania, Ilyas Ali Hassan, officials from the Tanzanian delegation, and other senior Somali government officials.

Foreign Minister Ambassador Ahmed Macalin Fiqi, while welcoming the Tanzanian delegation, expressed that Somalia and Tanzania would have a deep relationship based on cooperation and mutual support.

On the other hand, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of Tanzania, Mahmoud Kombo, expressed his happiness for the warm reception extended to him and his delegation, adding that the two countries would sign important agreements that would benefit the peoples of both nations.