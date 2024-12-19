The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, hosted a dinner this evening in honor of scholars, researchers, and officials who participated in the 15th Somali Studies International Conference, which recently concluded in Mogadishu.

This conference, which was last held 35 years ago, showcased important research on rebuilding statehood, boosting the economy, and advancing Somali society.

The President thanked the participants for their significant role in advancing research and addressing existing challenges, emphasizing the importance of implementing the recommendations and findings from the conference to ensure sustainable development and achieve social and economic self-reliance.

The President encouraged the attendees to continue their efforts and commitment towards the development of the country and the Somali people.

