The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ambassador Ahmed Maallin Fiqi, along with his delegation, has arrived in Kampala, Uganda’s capital, to participate in the African Union’s extraordinary summit.

The summit, which is hosted by the Government of Uganda, aims to discuss and outline the African Union’s strategic work plan for the next decade, covering the period from 2026 to 2035.

Upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport, Minister Fiqi was warmly welcomed by Ambassador Fardowsa Mohamed Qanyare, Somalia’s Ambassador to Uganda, along with senior Ugandan officials and members of the Somali Embassy in Uganda.

This warm reception marks the beginning of an important diplomatic engagement as Somalia seeks to strengthen its ties within the African Union and contribute to the shaping of the Union’s future agenda.

The extraordinary summit brings together heads of state, government officials, and diplomats from across the continent to discuss critical issues concerning the Union’s work and to formulate strategies for sustainable development, peace, and security in Africa for the upcoming decade.

The summit will also focus on enhancing collaboration among African nations and ensuring that the African Union continues to play a key role in addressing continental challenges, including economic development, conflict resolution, and climate change.

Minister Fiqi’s participation in the summit underscores Somalia’s commitment to engaging actively in regional and continental affairs, particularly in the African Union framework.

Somalia has been a vocal proponent of strengthening the African Union’s role in promoting peace and development across Africa, and this summit offers an important opportunity for Somali officials to influence discussions on the strategic direction of the Union.

The outcomes of the summit are expected to have far-reaching implications for the future of African cooperation, and Somalia’s involvement is seen as a significant step in reinforcing its position within the continent’s political and diplomatic landscape.

As the summit proceeds, Somali diplomats will be closely involved in discussions, advocating for policies that align with Somalia’s national interests and promoting regional stability and prosperity.