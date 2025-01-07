A high-level delegation from the Indian Embassy in Kenya has arrived in Mogadishu, Somalia, to discuss a new initiative aimed at streamlining the visa application process for Somali citizens traveling to India. This move is set to enhance convenience for the Somali public, particularly those seeking medical treatment in India.

The Indian delegation was warmly received by Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Maallin Fiqi, at his office, where they held productive discussions on the most efficient means to facilitate visa applications for Somali citizens in Mogadishu.

This initiative is especially significant for the Somali community, as many travel to India for medical purposes. Previously, Somali citizens had to travel to neighboring countries to apply for Indian visas, which posed a considerable challenge.

The Somali government has been working diligently on this project for the past six months, and it is now poised to yield positive results. Once fully implemented, this initiative will allow Somali citizens to apply for Indian visas directly in Mogadishu, significantly reducing the time, cost, and effort involved in the process.

This development is expected to greatly benefit the Somali population, particularly those in urgent need of medical care in India. With this new system, they will no longer need to travel to other countries for visa processing.

The collaboration between the Somali government and the Indian delegation marks a positive step towards strengthening bilateral relations and improving services for Somali citizens.