Somali forces destroy three al Shabab hold out bases in Galmudug State

Somali Security Forces with the assistance of foreign allies in the Galhareri district of Galmudug State carried out military operations to weed out Al-Shabaab fighters in area According to the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, the joint forces destroyed seven vehicles, a weapons warehouse, and a facility that housed medical equipment for the group when they attacked a garage where explosives were being set up.

The federal government expressed appreciation for the assistance received in the ongoing anti-al Shabab operations in Galmudug and Hirshabelle from both the local populace and foreign allies. Separately, on Thursday in Dhusamareeb town, President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and President of Galmudug State Ahmed Abdi Kariye Qorqor presided over a meeting of the Council of Ministers at the Federal and Galmudug State levels.

The meeting covered a range of topics, including the current state of security, the short-term plan for liberating al Shabaab-held areas, and the acceleration of forceful mobilization efforts in Galmudug, with active participation from locals in the nation’s liberation efforts. President Mohamud reiterated that the Federal Government has laid out a thorough anti-terrorism strategy that takes into account three important factors: the economy, ideological considerations, and frontline combat. He emphasized that the start of the second phase of operations is just around the corner.

