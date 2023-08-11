President Mohamud chairs cabinet meeting in Dhusamareeb :Somalia

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Galmudug State President Ahmed Abdi Kariye Qorqor officiated a Council of Ministers meeting at both the Federal and Galmudug State levels in Dhusamareeb town on Thursday. The meeting covered a range of topics, including the current state of security, the short-term plan for liberating al Shabaab-held areas, and the acceleration of forceful mobilization efforts in Galmudug, with active participation from locals in the nation’s liberation efforts.

President Mohamud emphasized that the Federal Government has laid out a thorough anti-terrorism strategy that takes into account three important factors: the economy, ideological considerations, and frontline combat. He emphasized that the start of the second phase of operations is just around the corner. In his remarks on the ATMIS troop withdrawal, President Hassan Sheikh reaffirmed the federal government’s dedication to strengthening and retraining the nation’s armed forces. In order to ensure that they can adequately assume security responsibilities after ATMIS is withdrawn, this effort is being made. By June 30, ATMIS had already evacuated 2,000 soldiers from Somalia and given control of six military facilities to the Somali Security Forces (SSF), in accordance with decisions made by the UN Security Council.

