On Monday, the Somali Ambassador to Uganda, Amb. Fardowsa Maxamed Qanyare, held a meeting with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda, Vincent Bagira, where they discussed various critical issues related to the bilateral relations between the two countries and advancing ties.

Amb. Fardowsa first expressed gratitude to Uganda for its continuous unwavering support in peacekeeping and nation-building efforts in Somalia, underscoring the significance of bolstering the closer relations between the two countries in various fronts primarily in the war against Al-Shabaab.

The Ambassador pledged to work towards strengthening the strategic relationship between Somalia and Uganda.

During the meeting, the Ambassador and the Permanent Secretary also discussed the importance of holding the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) meetings and the most suitable time to organize them.

They also deliberated preparations for the upcoming meeting, which is expected to take place in Mogadishu.

In the meeting, Amb. Fardowsa presented and addressed several key issues affecting the Somali community residing in Uganda, which require attention.

Mr. Bagire on his part committed the unflinching determination and resolve by the Uganda’s government in advancing critical ties with the Somali government in areas mutually beneficial to both sides.

The Permanent Secrerary pointed out the need for the Somali students to study in Uganda, promising that the students would be accorded and treated the same as students from the East African Community (EAC).

He emphasized that he will discuss the matter with the Ministry of Education and subsequently communicate to all educational institutions in Uganda.

Uganda and Somalia have a long- standing relations particularly in the sectors of security, Education, diplomacy and economic development.