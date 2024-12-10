The Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson ( SRCC) and Head of ATMIS, Amb. souef Mohamed, on Sunday took part in a strategic communication forum organised by the Federal Government of Somalia.

According to a statement from ATMIS, the Ambassador called on government entities to work closely in disseminating information to counter propaganda and misinformation perpetuated by Al Shabaab and other enemies of Somalia.

The statement added that Ambassador Souef challenged communication officers to take ownership of the Somali narrative by showcasing the country’s success stories.

Somalia’s Minister of Defence, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur; Minister of Family Affairs and Human Rights Development, Gen. Bashir Mohamed Jama; and Minister of Telecommunication Technology, Mohamed Adam Ali attended the meeting.