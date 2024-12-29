The Commander of the Somali Police Force, Brigadier General Asad Osman Abdullahi, the governor of Benadir Region, Mohamed Ahmed Amir, and the Chairman of the Benadir Regional Court, Salah Ali Mahmoud, held a meeting in Mogadishu on Saturday.

The meeting discussed various issues including strengthening the cooperation between the police and the regional administration.

The Commander shared with the governor of Benadir region that he is ready to align the police’s security plans with the new regional administration’s strategies to enhance the security of the capital, Mogadishu, and the entire Benadir region.

The governor of Benadir Region, Mohamed Ahmed Amir, thanked the Commander of the Somali Police Force, Brigadier General Asad Osman Abdullahi, for his warm welcome.

He commended the security improvements made by the police and pledged to maintain continuous cooperation to prevent any security gaps that could threaten the overall security of the country, particularly in the Benadir region.