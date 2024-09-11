A Somali elder in his late seventies has returned 50 litres of fuel that he looted from the Somali government during the 1991 collapse of the central authority.

Mumin Fidow Rooble, who now resides in the Mahas district of the Hiiraan region, handed the fuel over to local authorities this week, following years of reflection and religious counsel. The event has garnered widespread attention as a symbol of moral reckoning for those who participated in the chaos that followed Somalia’s descent into civil war.

Mumin took the fuel from the Afisyooni military base in Mogadishu during the violent overthrow of Mohamed Siad Barre’s regime. At the time, like many others, he believed the looting was justified in the lawless environment.

“I took 50 litres of fuel and paid 600 Somali shillings for it. At that moment, it felt like the right thing to do, but it was, in fact, stolen,” Mumin admitted in an interview.

For many years, Mumin and his family used the proceeds from the looted fuel to buy food and sustain themselves.

However, as time passed, he came to understand the gravity of his actions. After consulting Islamic scholars, he was advised to return the stolen property in order to seek forgiveness.

“When I realized it was a sin, I studied Islamic law and understood that the fuel was public property. It was my duty to return it,” Mumin stated.

His decision to return the fuel culminated in a public ceremony held in Mahas, where he handed over the fuel to local authorities, clearing his conscience after decades of reflection.

Mumin’s act has stirred public discourse in Somalia, particularly among those who lived through the tumultuous years following the collapse of the central government.

He urged others who had participated in looting during those years to follow his example and return any stolen goods. “It is every person’s responsibility to correct their wrongs. In the afterlife, we will all be asked about our actions,” he said, highlighting the spiritual significance of his decision.

The collapse of Somalia’s central government in 1991 marked the beginning of one of the darkest periods in the country’s history.

The overthrow of Mohamed Siad Barre, whose regime had ruled Somalia with an iron fist since 1969, plunged the nation into chaos. Barre’s fall came after years of internal power struggles, abuses, and economic decline, which had eroded public trust in the military government.

In the immediate aftermath of the government’s collapse, Somalia descended into lawlessness. Armed factions, many of them clan-based, fought for control over territories and resources, leading to widespread violence, looting, and displacement.

The country’s institutions disintegrated, and public infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, and military bases, was ravaged. The Afisyooni military base, where Mumin looted the fuel, was just one of the many government assets that fell into the hands of civilians and militias alike.

The looting spree that followed the fall of the Barre regime became a survival mechanism for many, as the country was gripped by famine and a humanitarian crisis of enormous proportions. Thousands of Somalis were killed, and many more were displaced, as the civil war continued unabated for years.

Attempts to restore governance in Somalia began in the 1990s, with a series of peace conferences aimed at reconciling warring factions. However, these early efforts, including several UN-backed interventions, failed to produce lasting peace. It wasn’t until the Carta conference in Djibouti in 2000 that a transitional government was formed, marking the first step toward rebuilding Somalia’s central authority.

Somali elder returns looted fuel 33 years after government collapse

In 2004, the Nairobi peace agreement established a federal system of government, laying the groundwork for Somalia’s current governance structure. Over the past two decades, the country has slowly been rebuilding its institutions, despite ongoing security challenges posed by militant groups like Al-Shabaab.