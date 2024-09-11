Somalia and the United States have agreed to enhance their strategic partnership.

This commitment was underscored during a high-level meeting in Mogadishu on Monday between Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and General Michael E. Langley, Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM).

The discussions focused on addressing the persistent security challenges facing Somalia and the broader Horn of Africa region. Both sides emphasized the importance of deepening their collaboration to combat the threat posed by extremist groups, particularly Al-Shabaab. This renewed cooperation signals a strong, united front in counter-terrorism operations, which are crucial to restoring peace and stability in Somalia.

During the meeting, President Mohamud and General Langley explored both ongoing and future initiatives designed to strengthen Somalia’s security infrastructure. These efforts will aim to enhance the country’s operational capabilities in addressing terrorism and insurgency threats, especially in areas still controlled by militant groups.

General Langley reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Somalia’s security initiatives, pledging continued assistance in countering extremist factions and ensuring a safer environment for the Somali population.

He also praised Somalia’s offensive to reclaim territories from Al-Shabaab, emphasizing the importance of sustained efforts to undermine the group’s influence.

This meeting marks a step forward in fostering greater coordination between the Somali government and U.S. forces.