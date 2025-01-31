Mohamud Maalin Abdulle, Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Authority, participated in a farewell meeting hosted by Russian officials, including Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Emergency Situations, and Disaster Management, Mr. Kurynin Roman Viktorovich, and the Governor of Arkhangelsk, Mr. Alexey Alsufev.

During the meeting, Mr. Maalin expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and exceptional hospitality extended to him by the Russian delegation.

He delivered a speech that highlighted the importance of continued cooperation between the Somali and Russian governments in the areas of humanitarian assistance, technical support, and disaster management.

Maalin emphasized the desire for both nations to work closely together on key initiatives aimed at improving disaster response and management in Somalia.

In response, Mr. Kurynin and Governor Alsufev reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to supporting Somalia in its efforts to address humanitarian challenges.

They expressed their readiness to provide technical expertise, resources, and aid to support various development projects, with a particular focus on those that align with Somalia’s long-term growth and recovery goals.

This meeting marks an important step in strengthening bilateral ties between Somalia and Russia, particularly in the realm of disaster management and humanitarian support.