President of Puntland, Mr. Said Abdullaahi Deni, participated on Thursday in a military exhibition marking the preparations for the second phase of the ongoing operation aimed at clearing the Cal-Miskaad mountains of terrorist groups.

During the event, President Deni congratulated the Puntland forces stationed at Cal-Miskaad for their significant achievements during the first phase of the operation.

He highlighted the specialized training the soldiers underwent and emphasized their readiness for the second phase of the operation, which has now officially commenced.

The President extended his condolences to the families of the fallen heroes who lost their lives during the first phase of the operation, offering prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also commended the unity and support shown by the people of Puntland throughout the operation, with special recognition given to the women of Puntland for their continued encouragement and support for the troops since the commencement of the anti-terrorism operation in the region.

The event also featured a showcase of military units from the Puntland Government that had completed specialized training and were equipped with various types of weapons.

These units will play a key role in the second phase of the operation aimed at eliminating terrorist elements from the Cal-Miskaad mountains.