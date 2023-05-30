Somali Army Repels Al-Shabaab Attack In Galgaduud Region

The Somali National Army (SNA) successfully repelled an attack by the al-Shabaab militant group on one of its bases in the central region on Tuesday morning.

The assault took place in Masagway village, located in the Galgadud region, according to state media reports. However, no information has been released regarding the number of casualties resulting from the attack.

This incident occurred just days after al-Shabaab targeted a base belonging to Ugandan troops serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in the Lower Shabelle region. The AU mission has not revealed the number of casualties resulting from the attack, but stated that it will continue to work closely with the Somali government and other international partners to safeguard the country from al-Shabaab and other armed groups.

Al-Shabaab is an Islamist extremist group that has been fighting to overthrow the Somali government since 2006. The group has been responsible for numerous attacks across Somalia, including suicide bombings, assassinations, and ambushes, and has been designated as a terrorist organization by several countries and international organizations.

The SNA has been working to counter the threat posed by al-Shabaab and other armed groups in Somalia. The Somali government has received support from the international community, including the United States, which has been providing military and financial assistance to help the country strengthen its security forces and combat terrorism.

The recent attacks by al-Shabaab serve as a reminder of the ongoing security challenges facing Somalia. Despite progress made by the SNA and its partners, the group continues to pose a significant threat to stability in the country.

