ANKARA – Somalia and Turkey have officially launched a new media cooperation initiative as a high-level delegation from the Federal Government of Somalia arrived in Ankara on a working visit aimed at exchanging expertise and enhancing professional collaboration in media, communications, and combating disinformation.

The delegation is led by Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Abdirahman Yusuf Omar (Al-Adala), and includes Directors of Media from the Offices of the President, Prime Minister, Ministry of Information, and senior media advisors.

This official visit is part of a broader effort by both governments to strengthen bilateral relations through institutional media collaboration. Key objectives of the visit include:

Enhancing professional media capacity

Combating disinformation and fake news

Improving communication strategies during elections

Strengthening crisis management and public communication systems

The initiative reflects a growing strategic partnership in which media is seen as a pillar for good governance, civic engagement, and national development.

The Somali delegation conducted official visits to several key Turkish institutions, including:

Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT)

Anadolu Agency (AA)

Havelsan, a leading defense and communication technology firm

At TRT and Anadolu, the delegation toured television studios, radio stations, and media archives. They received briefings on editorial workflows, crisis communication strategies, and digital media operations—particularly during election periods or national emergencies.

At Havelsan, the delegation was introduced to cutting-edge communication and defense technologies, showcasing Turkey’s advancements in land, air, and maritime defense systems. The visit emphasized the role of modern communications in supporting national security, aligning with Turkey’s continued defense cooperation with Somalia.

At Anadolu Agency, the delegation participated in a two-day training workshop focused on:

Preparing effective media strategies for elections

Managing public communication during crises

Countering fake news and information manipulation

Strengthening government-media relations

The training underscored the importance of credible media in shaping public trust and political stability in fragile democracies like Somalia.

The visit was hosted by Turkey’s Directorate of Communications under the Office of the Presidency, which oversees state media coordination. The Somali delegation is also scheduled to visit other Turkish media institutions and government communications centers during their stay.

This visit comes at a time when Somalia and Turkey continue to deepen their long-standing partnership, which spans:

Military and defense cooperation

Economic and infrastructure development

Health and education support

Counter-terrorism and governance strengthening

The focus on media development is part of Somalia’s broader state-building efforts, with Turkey playing a supportive role in institutional capacity-building and policy development.

The high-level visit, spearheaded by Deputy Minister Al-Adala, marks a significant milestone in media diplomacy between Somalia and Turkey. It signals both countries’ commitment to building resilient, transparent, and modern media systems that can empower citizens, support national stability, and resist disinformation.