Kismayo, Jubbaland – Somali special forces, in a joint operation with Jubbaland regional troops, have seized a significant cache of weapons and military supplies from the militant group Al-Shabaab following a major offensive in Lower Juba.

The Danab Commando Brigade, operating alongside Jubbaland Darawiish forces, launched a coordinated strike on hideouts believed to house Al-Shabaab militants in remote areas of the region. According to military officials, the operation resulted in the deaths of over 20 Al-Shabaab fighters and the capture of several others alive.

The success of the operation was showcased through images released by Jubbaland state media, revealing a large assortment of confiscated weapons and military gear. The haul includes rifles, machine guns, ammunition belts, communication equipment, and other combat essentials. Some of the weapons were recovered from fallen militants, while others were reportedly abandoned during the group’s retreat.

Military sources described the attack as highly strategic and intelligence-led, targeting a network of underground bunkers and trenches where the militants had been regrouping.

“We inflicted a blow they will not soon forget,” said a senior Danab officer who led the mission. “This is part of our continued commitment to eradicate terror from southern Somalia.”

This operation is one of several in recent weeks aimed at disrupting Al-Shabaab’s presence in Lower Juba, a region long considered a stronghold for the group due to its dense terrain and proximity to the Kenya-Somalia border.

Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked extremist group, has waged an insurgency in Somalia for over a decade, targeting government institutions, civilians, and international peacekeeping forces. While recent offensives have weakened its territorial control, the group continues to pose a threat through hit-and-run attacks, IEDs, and assassinations.

The Somali government, in partnership with federal member states like Jubbaland and international allies, has ramped up military campaigns to reclaim territory and dismantle Al-Shabaab’s operational networks. The seizure of arms and arrest of live combatants marks a tactical win for Somali security forces, offering intelligence leads and limiting Al-Shabaab’s ability to resupply its fighters in the south.

The federal government has praised the operation, urging continued collaboration between regional forces and national security agencies to maintain momentum. As the Somali military expands its presence across liberated regions, the hope remains that such victories will translate into lasting stability, especially in areas vulnerable to Al-Shabaab’s return.