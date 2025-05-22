Washington, D.C. – A tragic shooting in the U.S. capital has left two Israeli nationals—employees of the Israeli Embassy—dead in what authorities suspect was a hate-motivated attack. The incident occurred late last night near the Jewish Heritage Museum in Washington, shortly after the victims had attended an event organised in support of civilians in Gaza.

The two individuals, described as a young Israeli couple, were reportedly in a relationship and had plans to marry. They were leaving a private reception hosted by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) when the shooting occurred just blocks from the museum.

According to city officials, the victims were ambushed near the museum by a lone gunman. The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old U.S. citizen, was apprehended shortly after the incident and is currently in police custody pending investigation. Authorities have yet to confirm a motive, but early indicators suggest it may have been an antisemitic attack.

The attack happened on the evening of May 21, 2025, in downtown Washington, D.C., in close proximity to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, a symbol of Jewish history and remembrance. The victims were shot as they exited an event focused on humanitarian support for Palestinians affected by the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who is running a high-profile re-election campaign, quickly addressed the incident on his social media platform, Social Truth, calling the shooting “a deeply saddening act of pure hatred.”

“Hate and extremism have no place in America,” Trump wrote. “This horrific attack on two innocent people, driven by antisemitism, must be condemned by all.”

Trump also extended his condolences to the families of the victims, calling on federal agencies to ensure the safety of foreign diplomatic staff and communities targeted by hate crimes.

The shooting comes at a time of heightened global tension over the conflict in the Middle East, with growing protests and polarising rhetoric in cities across the U.S. While authorities have not officially linked the attack to global events, the targeting of Israeli nationals at an event related to Gaza has intensified speculation. This attack also adds to a recent spike in antisemitic incidents in the U.S., prompting increased security at Jewish institutions, embassies, and community centers.