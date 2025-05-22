Tehran, Iran – The Iranian Parliament has reignited tensions with the United States after issuing a bold statement reaffirming the Islamic Republic’s unwavering commitment to its nuclear rights, particularly its right to enrich uranium under the terms of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In a formal declaration released Wednesday, Iranian lawmakers categorically rejected recent American demands raised during indirect negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program. The statement was a direct response to comments made by Steve Witkoff, the U.S. lead negotiator, and Senator Marco Rubio, who claimed that Iran had no legitimate right to enrich uranium given its breach of the 2015 nuclear deal—known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Iranian Parliament, also known as the Islamic Consultative Assembly, criticized the U.S. for what it described as “delusional and irrational accusations” and maintained that Iran’s uranium enrichment activities are in full compliance with its obligations under the NPT.

“As members of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, we declare unequivocally that the Islamic Republic will never relinquish its rightful nuclear entitlements,” the statement read. “The American administration is on a path of decline and political weakness, evident in its failure to dictate terms globally.”

Iran’s nuclear program has been the focal point of international tensions for more than two decades. The JCPOA, signed in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 (U.S., UK, France, China, Russia, and Germany), was designed to limit Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. However, in 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the agreement, reimposing harsh sanctions and triggering a slow but steady escalation in Iran’s nuclear activity, including increased uranium enrichment far beyond JCPOA limits.

Since then, negotiations to revive the deal have repeatedly stalled, with both sides accusing each other of bad faith.

The Iranian lawmakers went further, accusing the U.S. of hypocrisy and double standards, particularly in its stance on non-proliferation and international law.

“The U.S. is a failed actor on the world stage—fueling terrorism, destabilizing regions, and seeking to profit from economic sanctions,” the statement continued.

This sharp rhetoric is consistent with Iran’s official narrative, which frames American foreign policy as aggressive and hegemonic, particularly in the Middle East.

While the Biden administration has not yet responded directly to Iran’s latest statement, officials have recently reiterated their commitment to ensuring Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons. The impasse further complicates already fragile diplomatic efforts to revive the JCPOA or negotiate a new agreement. Analysts warn that Iran’s assertiveness, coupled with the lack of progress in talks, could trigger a renewed regional crisis, particularly with Israel and Gulf nations growing increasingly anxious about Iran’s nuclear ambitions.