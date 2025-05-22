Moqokori, Hiiraan – In a critical move to intensify the ongoing military campaign against Al-Shabaab militants, the Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Abdullahi Mohamed Ali (Sanbaloolshe), held an emergency meeting today with traditional elders and community leaders from Hiiraan region.

The high-level consultation took place in Moqokori, a strategically significant town in central Somalia, amid escalating operations aimed at rooting out remnants of the terrorist group from the area. The dialogue centered on enhancing cooperation between local communities and security agencies to accelerate the liberation of Al-Shabaab-held areas, especially in rural pockets where the group continues to exert influence and launch asymmetric attacks.

Sanbaloolshe emphasized the importance of community-led resistance, praising the contributions of the Macawiisley fighters—local volunteer militias who have played a pivotal role in combating militants.

“Victory against terrorism cannot be achieved by the military alone. It is a collective effort where every elder, youth, and resident must play their part,” said the NISA chief, according to sources at the meeting.

Hiiraan has been at the forefront of Somalia’s grassroots resistance against Al-Shabaab, with local militias, known as Macawiisley, scoring several victories in recent months. These community fighters, supported by federal and regional forces, have successfully pushed militants out of key towns and villages.

Despite these gains, pockets of resistance remain, especially in remote forested areas and along the Shabelle river, prompting renewed calls for coordination and logistical support to sustain momentum.

Key Discussion Points

Operational Coordination: Ensuring intelligence-sharing between communities and NISA operatives.

Security Guarantees: Establishing mechanisms to protect liberated areas from militant regrouping.

Public Mobilization : Encouraging more youth to join stabilization efforts under legitimate security frameworks.

Post-conflict Recovery: Discussing the rebuilding of local infrastructure and services in freed areas.

Somalia’s federal government, under President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has declared 2025 a pivotal year for eliminating Al-Shabaab’s operational capabilities. With international partners and domestic forces working in tandem, there is cautious optimism about the group’s declining territorial grip. Hiiraan, due to its geographical centrality and history of militant entrenchment, remains a key battleground in this national effort.