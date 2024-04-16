SODMA convenes meeting to bid farewell to Ahmed Moalim Fiqi who was moved from the interior ministry to the Foreign Affairs docket

The Somali National Disaster Management Agency on Monday convened a ceremony was held at the National Emergency Operations Centre to bid farewell to Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, who was recently appointed as the minister of Foreign Affairs.

The event was marked with great honor and dignity.

The senior management team of SoDMA, led by Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim and his Deputy, Dr. Ahmed A. Adan, expressed their utmost gratitude to the Honorable Minister for his unremitting support and exemplary leadership during his tenure as the Minister of Interior.

The Minister thanked the agency for convening the meeting, commending it for its tireless efforts to helping the vulnerable Somali people who have been severely impacted by natural calamities.

He urged the agency to continue discharging its national responsibilities and extend support to the Somali population who are grappling with myriad challenges including drought and recurrent floods that have disrupted livelihoods and decimated livestock and crops.

During the meeting, the Agency’s activities since its re-operation were presented, while the Minister and the Commissioner conducted a joint inspection of the various departments located at the NEOC headquarters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

