Mogadishu: An attack by inmates in the main prison in Mogadishu known as Xabsiga Dhexe literally means ‘Central Prison‘ erupted on Saturday morning, leading to multiple casualties, including deaths and injuries.

The incident began with bombs and gunfire from the prisoners while guards responded and the fight lasted for a few minutes before security forces managed to end the assault by the armed group.

Abdikani Mohamed Khalaf, spokesman for Somalia’s correctional forces, told the media that the security forces had successfully neutralized the attackers. He confirmed that the perpetrators of the armed assault were killed.

According to the spokesman, five prisoners lost their lives in the attack, and three prison guards were also killed. Additionally, 18 prisoners and 3 of the soldiers were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment.

“I came here to check on my brother who is in prison. Praise be to Allah, he is safe. But some of his fellow inmates either died or were injured. And it is unfortunate, indeed” said a young woman who is a relative of one of the prisoners, speaking to reporters outside the prison gate after the situation was brought under control.

The Somali government has not yet provided enough details about the attack at Mogadishu prison, nor explained how the armed men acquired weapons and bombs.

“We are still worried about the condition and safety of the prisoners, as they are not safe in the place where they were awaiting justice,” a man wished to remain anonymous, told Dalsan Media.

Somalia’s prisons mostly house Al-Shabaab inmates who have been sentenced by military courts, making them significant targets for the armed group.

On March 5, 2021, Al-Shabaab attacked the central prison in Bosaso. That attack began with an explosion at the prison entrance, followed by a direct fight between the prison guards and the attackers. In a statement released at the time, Al-Shabaab claimed a “successful operation” and stated that they had freed more than 400 people, whom they described as members of their group.