Puntland State Security forces have apprehended three suspects who are the members of the IS after conducting stiff operation in Bosaso town in Barri region on Sunday night.

According to security forces, the operation was tailored on ameliorating and enhancing the security in the regional State.

“PSF has conducted operations to improve security in Bosaso, Somalia The objective was to identify and apprehend Daesh suspects who had been threatening local businesses. During the operation, the PSF successfully arrested three individuals believed to be involved in these threats”, PSF said on its X handle.

The operations comes barely days after the US Afrcom and the Somali security agencies carried out an airstrike in remote area in the vicinity of Dhapproximately 81 km southeast of Bosaso, Somalia.

The US- African command said that three ISIS militants were killed in the attack, confirming no casualties.

Somali security forces and the international partners have recently intensified operations across the country which are aimed at eliminating terror groups and also dismantling their cells and hideouts.