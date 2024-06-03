The Commissioner of Somali National Disaster Management Agency Mahamuud Moallim on Sunday meeting with the Ambassador of Qatar to Somalia, Abdalla bin Salim Al Nuaimi.

The meeting discussed various critical issues including strengthening cooperation between the two entities in the humanitarian sector.

The meeting also reviewing the progress of the projects pledged by the Qatari government to the agency.

The two also discussed the status of ongoing projects.

The Qatar government said that its committed to implementing new projects focused on disaster resilience, recovery, and sustainable solutions.

According to a statement from SODMA, the projects will help SODMA provide emergency vehicles, prepare water storage sites, and provide aid to displaced people for resettlement.

Commissioner Moalim appealed to the Qatar government to bolster the ongoing humanitarian efforts to help the vulnerable families in the Somali community.

The meeting underscored the unwavering collaboration between the two countries in addressing the challenges plaguing the Somali people who have been severely impacted by successive natural calamities.