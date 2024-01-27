Puntland State leader receives high profile delegation from Somali Ethiopia region

Somalia’s Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni on Friday received a high-level delegation from the Somali Ethiopia region at the region’s State Presidential Palace in the capital of Garowe.

The delegation led by the minister of the Planning and Economic Development Mubashir Dibad Raage paid a courtesy call on President Deni to congratulate him on his resounding victory in the recently closely contested elections on January 8th.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the importance of collaboration between the two regions.

President Deni expressed gratitude to the visiting delegation and underscored his administration commitment to enhancing cooperation with the region in various sectors for the mutual benefit of both sides.

The high profile delegation were part of senior government officials drawn from Federal and State level who graced the inauguration ceremony of the Puntland State leader for a second five year term in Garowe on Thursday.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and dignitaries from across the neighbouring countries also attended the momentous event.

