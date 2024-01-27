Somali military court Deputy Prosecutor visits SNA troops in El-Dheere town, urges them to bolster war against Al-Shabaab

The Deputy chairman of the Somali military court Mohamed Hussein Omar Saney has on Saturday visited the Somali National Army and the local forces stationed at El- Dheere town in Galgaduud region, Galmudug State.

During his visit, Omar commended the officers on the frontline for their bravery and courage to eradicating Al-Shabab from the country.

He encouraged the officers to discharge their national responsibilities and duties with diligence and dedication and exhibit high moral standards and discipline among themselves .

The Deputy military court chief cautioned the officers against the unnecessary discharge of firearms, urging the officers to instead use them to fight with Al-Shabab militant group that has been causing instability and instilling fear among the Somali people.

The commander further called on the officers to bolster the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab which have gained momentum across the country.

He underscored that time has come for Somalia to get rid of the Islamist insurgents who have been wreaking havoc in the Horn of Africa Nation for decades now.

Somali National Army commanders have in recent days stepped up morale boosting visits to the officers on the frontline across the country in a bid to exhort and encourage the officers to continue fighting with Al-Shabab.

Somali National Army (SNA) backed by local forces on January 17th this year captured El-Dhere town after Al-Shabab withdrew from it.

The town has been under the control of the extremists group for dozens of years.

Al-Shabab is facing huge pressure from the Somali National Army and local fighters amid a heightened offensives against the group across the Horn of Africa Nation.

