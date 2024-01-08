Puntland regional State to elect a new President today

Somalia’s oil- rich Puntland regional state is today gearing up for a major election for its next leader in the next five years.

The election has attracted a total of 22 candidates who are garnering for the post ot Presidency and his Vice.

The position of president is being contested by 11 candidates, including the incumbent President Saeed Deni. However, President Deni faces a tough challenge from members of the opposition, including Mr. Abshir Omar Jama, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia and Ahmed Isse Awad, who served as Somalia ambassador to the USA.

Alongside the presidential race, 11 candidates are also competing for the position of vice president, each expressing their aspirations and plans for the development of Puntland State.

On Sunday, all the candidates had the opportunity to present their speeches and outline their programs before the parliamentarians.

This event provided a platform for candidates to engage with MPs who will casting their votes for the next leadership.

The election process is expected to conclude today, bringing an end to months of campaigning and anticipation.

The election of a new president will mark an important milestone for Puntland State, which has now reached its 25th year.

The elected candidate will be the seventh president of the state and is expected to uphold the values of democracy and work towards achieving a future election system based on one person, one vote.

The race has not been without its challenges, as previous stages of the electoral process was marred with conflicts and occasional violence following disagreement that arise between the opposition and the regional government over the mode of elections.

In June last year, clashes between pro-government forces and fighters loyal to opposition candidates have led to the death of dozens of people and sparked displacement.

The regional security command on Saturday announced stringent Security measures for a seamless election.

A curfew was imposed in Garowe town, the administrative capital on Sunday evening and will remain in effect until the conclusion of the election, providing a stable environment for voters to exercise their democratic rights and for the electoral process to proceed smoothly.

All eyes are now on President Said Abdullahi Deni as he leaves the regional State House as the President for the election Hall.

It remains to be seen whether he will return to the Presidency as a former President or he will defend his seat and revert to State House as a second term President.

