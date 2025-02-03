In a rare show of unity, all major political parties in Puntland have issued a joint statement expressing their support for the ongoing military operation targeting ISIS (Daesh) militants hiding in the Cal-miskaad mountain range in the Bari region.

The parties—Mideeye, Sincad, Kaah, Mustaqbal, Horseed, Ifiye, Shaqaalaha, and Runcad—came together to back both the government and opposition forces in their collective effort to combat terrorism and secure the region from militant groups.

The statement emphasizes the importance of eradicating terrorist threats and ensures a unified stance in supporting national security efforts.

The operation, which has garnered widespread political backing, aims to eliminate ISIS presence in the area, reinforcing Puntland’s commitment to peace and stability.