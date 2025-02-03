The Commander of the Somali National Army (SNA), Brigadier General Odawa Yusuf Rage, on Sunday visited Balidoogle camp in the Lower Shabelle region today, where he oversaw the graduation of the 11th cohort of the elite Danab Special Forces.

The graduating cohort completed an intensive training program at the Hassan Tuure Military Training School. During his visit, Brigadier General Rage conducted a thorough inspection of the army units stationed at the camp and interacted with the newly graduated soldiers.

In his address to the graduates, the SNA Commander expressed his admiration for their commitment and dedication throughout their training. He further emphasized the critical role the Danab forces play in the national defense, underlining their importance in safeguarding the sovereignty and security of Somalia.

The Danab Special Forces, widely recognized for their high level of training and operational efficiency, continue to serve as a key component in the Somali National Army’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and maintain stability across the country.