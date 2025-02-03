Somalia’s Ministry of Health has mandated that all travelers departing from or arriving in the country must obtain a health book containing vaccinations for Diphtheria, Polio, and Meningitis. The new requirement aims to bolster public health measures in response to global health concerns.

This morning, hundreds of travelers experienced delays due to the enforcement of the new regulation. Each traveler must pay $45 for the required vaccinations, while those who have already received them are asked to pay $30. Although the issue caused temporary disruptions, the situation was resolved later in the day.

The Ministry’s directive underscores the growing importance of health precautions in international travel, particularly as countries continue to address health risks. Further updates on the implementation of this policy are expected in the coming days.